London: Several people were injured following a stabbing incident at London bridge. Gunshots were also heard by the people in the area.

According to a report, the police shot the suspected attacker.

Further, a man has been detained in connection with the incident. “A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured,” news agency ANI quoted London Metropolitan Police as saying.

“We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge,” a leading daily reported police as saying in a statement.

“At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related,” the police added.

A spokesperson added, “It appears somebody has been shot.”

The bridge had to be cordoned off.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “I’m being kept updated on the incident at London Bridge and want to thank the police and all emergency services for their immediate response.”

If reports are to be believed two groups of men are known to have clashed at the spot. Gunshots were also heard during that time.

The incident took place on the north side of the bridge. People quickly evacuated the area.