New Delhi: A man was shot dead by armed officers after he went on a rampage stabbing several people with a knife in the high-street Streatham area of London. The police have declared the attack as terrorist-related and an investigation is underway.

The incident took place at around 2:30 PM local time outside Boots chemist. According to several media reports, two people have been severely injured.

“A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham. At this stage, it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” the London Metropolitan Police stated.

This is breaking news, more details awaited.