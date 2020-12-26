Paris: France has confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus variant that had been detected in the United Kingdom. The French citizen, who recently returned from London, has no symptoms of the disease and is currently undergoing self-isolation at home in Tours in central France, the country’s health ministry stated. This has proved that a person can contract coronavirus strain even if he has no symptoms. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: COVID Has 2 Mutations Per Month, No Need to Panic, Says AIIMS Director Guleria Has to Say

The new strain of COVID-19, which is believed to be more deadly, has forced more than 50 countries to impose travel restrictions on the UK. It was firstly detected in the United Kingdom. This type of virus is 70 per cent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. Yesterday, the World Health Organization said that the new type of coronavirus had been already registered in eight European countries.

Hans Kluge, WHO's Regional Director for Europe said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) is continuing to monitor the situation.

8 countries in the @WHO_Europe region have now identified the new COVID-19 variant VOC-202012/01. It is vital to strengthen existing protective measures: distancing/masks/staying in core support bubbles. WHO is continuing to monitor and will provide updates,” Hans Kluge tweeted.

He added,”The variant also seems to be spreading among younger age groups, unlike previous strains. Vigilance is important while research is ongoing to define its impact.”