New Delhi/London: The famous Havelock road in London’s Southall which is known for its Sikh population has finally been renamed as Guru Nanak Road, the Ealing Council officials in West London said on Sunday. The new name will come into effect in 2021 after completion of necessary procedures. Also Read - Chandigarh to get another landmark 'Museum of Trees' on Guru Nanak Jayanti

The announcement is a timely celebration ahead of Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 30, a major Sikh festival. Also Read - Lockdown to Continue Till December 2, Announces UK PM Boris Johnson; Reveals New Three-tier System | Read Details

Notably, the largest gurdwara in London, Sri Guru Singh Sabha, is also located on Havelock Road. Also Read - Queen Elizabeth II Spotted Wearing a Mask For The First Time in Public Since Covid-19 Outbreak

Havelock Road in Southall – London's 'Little India' – is finally to be renamed Guru Nanak Road. This is a big deal. Havelock Rd was named after the colonial British general who fought in the Sikh wars & later suppressed the 1857 Uprising. It is home to London's largest gurudwara. pic.twitter.com/ZaOvl7EcCY — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) November 29, 2020

The move was first announced in June this year with the rise of ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign in London that led to a review of public spaces in the city and elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

The council’s cabinet decided on July 14 that the road should be renamed to commemorate the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, as a tribute to the Sikh war veterans who have resided over generations in the area.

The road was originally named after Major General Sir Henry Havelock, a British officer who played a crucial role in the Afghan and Sikh wars, along with India’s first war of Independence in 1857 in Kanpur.