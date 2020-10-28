New Delhi: Because of the coronavirus pandemic, London’s Heathrow Airport says it is no longer Europe’s busiest airport, giving up its long-held crown to Paris. The airport blamed the government inaction for its passenger numbers plunging even more than rivals. Also Read - I-T Dept Exposes Rs 500 Crore Fake Bill Entry Operation Racket, Raids 42 Locations Across India

Issuing a statement, the Heathrow Airport said Paris Charles de Gaulle had overtaken it as Europe's busiest airport, giving a blow to Britain's global trade ambitions as the country's current relationship with the European Union is due to end in two-months time.

In the statement, the airport said that it expects passenger numbers to fall more than previously forecast this year and rebound more slowly in 2021.

Slamming the UK government for being slow to introduce an airport testing regime to replace 14-day quarantine rules, the airport said the delays were causing additional harm to the economy as well.

Coming under pressure because of the lockdown, Heathrow said it has cut its outlook for next year’s passenger numbers and added it now expected 37 million passengers, 41% lower than a June forecast, as tightening coronavirus restrictions crush hopes for a recovery in travel demand.

As per updates, the passenger numbers at Heathrow have plunged, down 84% in the three months ended September, pushing it to a 1.5 billion pound loss over the first nine months of the year.

In spite of getting pressure from the travel industry, Britain still needs travelers from most countries to self-isolate for 14 days after arrival, making business and leisure travel impractical.

According to updates, Heathrow on Wednesday reported a pre-tax loss of 1.52 billion pounds ($1.97 billion) for the first nine months of the year.

(With inputs from agencies)