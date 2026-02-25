Home

London’s popular Indian restaurant closes doors after 16 years, owner points to Pakistani threats and rising costs

After 16 years in London’s Hammersmith, Indian restaurant Rangrez is closing down. Owner Harman Singh Kapoor cites rising costs, alleged threats, and safety concerns, vowing to turn toward activism.

London: An Indian restaurant that served Londoners for more than 16 years is slated to close its doors next month to the dismay of owners and patrons who have celebrated the eatery online.

The topic has led to discussions surrounding safety, finances, and public targeting amongst restaurants in one of London’s busiest dining neighbourhoods.

Closure notice shared online

Restaurant Rangrez in London’s Hammersmith borough will shutter next month after 16 years in business, according to owner Harman Singh Kapoor who shared the news in an announcement on X.

After 16 unforgettable years, I’ve made the difficult decision to close Rangrez restaurant Hammersmith next month. Rising costs, ongoing online harassment, repeated disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis and a lack of proper support from the Met Police have made it impossible to… pic.twitter.com/FvlUWNAj0y — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) February 23, 2026

As owner and operator with his wife, Kapoor said the decision to close was “very hard” to make after carefully considering the future of their establishment.

Sharing some of the challenges he faced over the years, Kapoor wrote: “Forcing me to make this decision after 16 wonderful years is increased – extortionate – running costs, relentless online abuse, regular disruptions from groups of thugs (mainly Pakistanis it must be said) and what I consider a total lack of support from both Council and the London Met Police.”

Harassment and frustration from online and IRL encounters

Harman Singh Kapoor also claimed that consistent harassment and attacks from certain individuals contributed to his decision to close, specifically calling out “groups of Pakistanis.”

Along with financial stressors, Kapoor took to X to say that there have been multiple occasions where he felt threatened by online abuse and that the London Metropolitan Police have not given him enough support.

“I will not be opening Rangrez restaurant again,” Kapoor wrote. “This is the new normal they’ve left me with. It’s sad that I have to say this but it’s true. I never thought I’d see the day.”

Activism in restaurant owner’s future

While Kapoor said he will miss his business and serving the people of London, he also said he plans to take his activism against his perpetrators to the next level.

Kapoor wrote: “Let this be a lesson to you radicals. You can take away my business but you will never take away my fight!… Watch this space…I’m coming for you bigger and better…. WITH ZERO FILTERS.”

