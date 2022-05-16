New Delhi: Do you ever wonder where do atronauts, before going on long space missions, train for the harsh outerspace condition? Well, the answer is Antarctica. The southernmost tip of the earth is a perfect training ground for astronauts who go on long space missions. Astronauts are sent to Concordia Station in Antarctica four months in advance to spend time on icy cold region trains for several months of isolation, and confinement that prepares them to face extreme environments.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

The training is conducted after the sun sets in Antarctica for 4 months marking the beginning of the winter months on the continent. This year, the period of no sunlight in Antarctica began on 13 May with the final sunset of the season.

According to the European Space Agency (ESA), which runs the remotest base on Earth in Antarctica, the last sunset marked the official start of winter at Concordia research station and the beginning of research and training of the 12-member crew, who will be spending the long-winter there.

The last sunset marks the official start of winter at Concordia research station in #Antarctica. Now @esa sponsored researcher @DrHagson's job gets a little harder: run experiments while carrying on with small crew during 4 months of total darkness 😱🥶https://t.co/784HSBOWVm pic.twitter.com/VyIO22kl6a — Human Spaceflight (@esaspaceflight) May 12, 2022

Concordia base: A brief

According to ESA’s official website, Concordia Station was built and operated jointly by the French Polar Institute and the Italian Antarctic Programme. The base is capable of providing a home to up to 16 crewmembers in the winter. The station consists of three buildings, which are interlinked by enclosed walkways. Two large cylindrical three-storey buildings provide the station’s main living and working quarters, whilst the third building houses technical equipment, like the electrical power plant and boiler room. It is one of only three bases that is inhabited all year long.

This year, the crew at the base is a mix of Italian and French researchers and technicians plus Swedish supervisor Dr Hannes Hagson, who will manage the base and conduct science in the uniquely pristine landscape of Antarctica, according to ESA.

Concordia station can definitely feel like an outpost on Hoth, and it’s a good analogue for bases on other planetary bodies – that’s why I’m here!

May the 4th be with you!#antarctica #hoth #maythe4th #maythefourth #concordiastation

📸 H Hagson/ESA/IPEV/PNRA@esa@esaspaceflight pic.twitter.com/Bkt5cmCi31 — Hannes Hagson (@DrHagson) May 4, 2022

What the researchers will be studying

The mission of the 12-member crew will be to conduct various experiments to understand how the harsh conditions affect humans. According to ESA, the Concordia station will not be receiving any more resources from outside as the last supplies flight visited Antarctica in February. The team will live and work in isolation for six months in the name of spaceflight research and will conduct biomedical experiments on themselves to understand how humans cope with living in extreme isolation. In theory, the base is currently stocked up for at least nine months.

“From sleep studies to gut health measurements to mindful practices, the crew are poked and prodded to help researchers understand and overcome the challenges extreme environments, like space, pose to present and future explorers,” the ESA said on its website.

Harsh conditions in Antarctica

With the last sunset of the season on May 13, Antarctica entered the ‘long night’ of complete darkness for four months. The isolation and extreme temperatures in the region present a unique opportunity for astronauts to prepare for their space missions and practice living in some of the harder conditions on earth.

The Concordia station is located a few kilometres from the South Pole of the Earth. According to ESA, the temperatures are expected to drop to nearly -80 degrees Celsius.

During the long night, no supplies or people can visit the continent and the high altitude can cause the crew to experience chronic hypobaric hypoxia or lack of oxygen in the brain. Such extreme conditions are close to living on another planet for humans.