‘Look at India’: Trump cites India’s 7% growth to slam US Fed over interest rates, says US can reach 20%

Trump has cited India's 7% GDP growth to criticise the Federal Reserve over high interest rates, claiming the American economy could grow by 15-20% if borrowing costs were reduced. Here's what Trump said about India and why he is unhappy with the US central bank.

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'Look at India': Trump cites India's 7% growth to slam US Fed over interest rates, says US can reach 20% | Image: X.com

US President Donald Trump has cited India’s economic growth to criticise the Federal Reserve (Fed) over its interest rate policy, claiming that the American economy could grow at 15-20 per cent if borrowing costs were lower. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, November 20, Trump accused the US central bank of following a political approach and raising interest rates even when the country reports strong economic figures.

He argued that the Fed should reduce interest rates when the economy performs well, instead of increasing them. According to Trump, strong economic numbers improve a country’s credit position and should create room for lower borrowing costs.

“Interest rates are too high because we have a very political Fed,” Trump said, adding that the country was following the opposite approach to what he believed was necessary.

Trump claimed that the US could achieve GDP growth of 15-20%, instead of around 4%, if the central bank reduced interest rates. He also said faster economic growth would help the country repay its national debt more quickly.

Trump compares US interest rates with India

During his remarks, Trump referred to India as an example of a country with relatively low interest rates and strong economic growth. “If you look at India, they have low interest rates and they have a 7 percent GDP. We would have a 14, 15, or maybe even a 20 percent GDP,” he said.

The US president argued that America should have the lowest interest rates because its economy supports the financial success of several other countries.

He said the US should receive more favourable borrowing conditions than other economies, adding that some countries considered financial powers had achieved that position because of American support.

Why is Trump unhappy with the Federal Reserve?

Trump has repeatedly called for lower interest rates, arguing that cheaper borrowing would encourage businesses to invest, increase consumer spending and support economic growth. The Federal Reserve, however, makes monetary policy decisions based on factors such as inflation, employment and overall economic conditions. Its decisions are independent of the US government’s direct control.

In September 2026, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, taking the target range to 3.75-4 per cent. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said the decision was aimed at bringing inflation closer to the central bank’s 2 per cent target.

Trump has repeatedly disagreed with the central bank’s approach, saying that higher borrowing costs could limit the country’s economic potential.

What is India’s current interest rate?

India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), sets the benchmark repo rate, which influences borrowing costs across the economy.

The RBI increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% in October 2026. This followed its decision to keep the rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent in August.