Ottawa: Are you looking for a job in Canada? Well, your chances might have just gotten better. At the time when the North American country was bracing for another wave of Omicron-related COVID-19 cases in December, its job market was showing signs of recovery. According to a new report, with 54,700 new positions, the Canadian economy added twice as many jobs, as expected, in December. The country's unemployment rate also dipped a 22-month low of 5.9 per cent in December from 6.0 per cent in November.

According to a report of Statistics Canada (StatsCan), 9,12,600 job openings were recorded in the third quarter of 2021. Among these, full-time positions also increased to 1,23,000, as many part-time workers shifted to more permanent employment, reported Economic Times. According to reports job opportunities have soured in Ontario and Saskatchewan, while there was declined in employment opportunities in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Most of this year's gains are expected to be driven by newcomers to the country, rather than the pandemic unemployed returning to the workforce, reported ET.

According to Statistics Canada’s data, enmpoyment opportunitioes increased in 18 out of 20 major industrial sectors between Q3 2019 and Q3 2021. Five sectors, including–accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, construction, retail trade, and manufacturing– accounted for nearly 68 per cent of the increasse

However, it is to be noted that the data showed market’s position before coronavirus cases began spiking at the end of December in Canada, prompting public health restrictions that forced many businesses to close or curtail operations.