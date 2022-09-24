New York: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday calls for peace with India at UN General Assembly and said his neighbouring country must take credible steps to create enabling environment for constructive engagement. Saying that India and Pakistan are neighbours and there forever, he said the choice is ours whether we live in peace or keep on fighting with each other.Also Read - Stay Vigilant While Travelling to Canada: India To Students Amid Rising Hate Crimes

"India must take credible steps to create enabling environment for constructive engagement. We are neighbours and we are there forever, the choice is ours whether we live in peace or keep on fighting with each other," Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif said at UNGA.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif raked up the Kashmir issue at UNGA and said Pakistan is looking for peace with all neighbours including India.

#WATCH | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes up Kashmir issue at #UNGA; , "…We look for peace with all our neighbours, incl India. Sustainable peace & stability in South Asia however remains contingent upon a just & lasting solution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute…" (Source: UN TV) pic.twitter.com/kxmYV1EZQJ — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

“Sustainable peace and stability in South Asia however remains contingent upon a just and lasting solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” he added.

He said India and Pakistan have had 3 wars from 1947 onwards and as a consequence, only misery, poverty and unemployment increased on both sides. “It is now up to us to resolve our differences, our problems, and our issues through peaceful negotiations and discussions,” he added.

“I think it’s high time that India understands this message that both countries are arms to the teeth. War is not an option, only peaceful dialogue can resolve issues so that the world becomes more peaceful in the time to come,” he stated.

India has stood firm on its long-standing position on Kashmir that the entire Union territory is an integral part of India.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif made these remarks while addressing the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, United States.

Shehbaz Sharif also spoke at length about the condition of Pakistan amid the devastating floods that hit the country.

“Over 1500 of my people, including over 400 children, have gone from this world in this great flood. Far more are in peril from disease and malnutrition. As we speak, millions of climate migrants are still looking for dry land to pitch their tents on,” he added.