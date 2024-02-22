US Cops Kill Man Holding A Plastic Fork In Los Angeles, Body Camera Footage Shows

Los Angeles Police Department released a body camera footage that shows a cop shooting and killing Jason Lee Maccani who charged at the officers while holding a plastic fork.

The of body-cam footage by the Los Angeles Police Department showed a tragic incident that occurred on February 3, where officers shot and killed a man holding a plastic fork. The man, identified as Jason Lee Maccani, aged 36, was confronted by multiple police officers in the corridor of a building in downtown Los Angeles when the incident took place. The footage shows a tense situation where the man initially complies with the officers’ commands, but then continues to move with his hands clenched around an object that appeared to be a screwdriver.

Police officers attempted to subdue Maccani, but their efforts were unsuccessful, leading to the fatal shooting. The video captures the moment when the man, with his arms raised, approaches the police, and shots are fired.

Seven police officers followed the man down a hallway where they cornered him, according to security video released by the Los Angeles Police Department. One officer ordered Maccani to put his hands up and walk backwards toward them. While Macanni initially complied with the order, when the officer told him to stop walking, he turned around and continued toward them.

LAPD released the video on its YouTube Channel, along with the 911 call that reported Maccani had broken into the downtown L.A. building.

Los Angeles, CA🤮 •Police sent to an “assault” call – Jason Maccani threatened employees w/ a stick.

•Cops gave commands.

•Maccani attacked cops w/ object in hand.

•Taser & Beanbag ineffective.

•Maccani grabbed a cop & was fatally shot.

•Object was a plastic fork. pic.twitter.com/FyEPj4orZm — police.law.news (@policelawnews) February 20, 2024

Maccani was first shot with less-lethal foam pellets and bean bag rounds. When those appeared to not work, an officer opened fire and struck him. Maccani began screaming, and grabbed the barrel of the shotgun that had fired the bean bags. He was shot by one of the officers, before being tackled to the ground. Maccani was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police went to the building after someone called an emergency number to report an “assault with a deadly weapon” in a warehouse. The caller said this person was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and threatening employers with a stick.

None of the warehouse employees or police were hurt.

