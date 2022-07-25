San Pedro: As many as 2 people succumbed to gun wounds and 5 others sustained injuries after a gunfire erupted on Sunday at Peck Park in Los Angeles where a car show was being held. The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighborhood. The LAPD tweeted it wasn’t an active shooter situation but provided no more information. The LA Fire Department said the incident occurred at or near the car show and that at least three people suffered gunshot wounds and two of them were in critical condition.Also Read - US President Joe Biden 'Improves Significantly'; Throat Still Sore From COVID

Out of all the victims, 4 of them were male and three were female. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the victims were aged from 23 to 53 years of age. The Paramedics had rushed all the injured to hospital where tow of them later died due to their wounds, said Brian Humphrey, a fire department spokesman. Also Read - ‘The Godfather’ Actor James Caan’s Cause Of Death Revealed

LAPD News: Around 3:50 p.m. Harbor Division officers responded to 911 calls of a shooting with multiple victims at Peck Park. NOT an active shooter situation. PIO is enroute. Unknown number or condition of victims at this time. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 25, 2022

Also Read - She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Trailer Features Jokes And Daredevil | Watch It Here

Seven people overall were injured and taken to hospitals, according to the fire department. Peck Park is about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.