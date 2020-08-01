New Delhi: In yet another sign that the United States is all set to take action against TikTok, owned by Chinese multinational Bytedance, amid the current tensions between the two countries, President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated that his administration might ban the popular short video sharing platform, adding that ‘a lot of things are happening’. Also Read - 47 More Chinese Apps Banned: Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite | Full List of 106 Chinese Apps Banned by Indian Govt

Speaking to reporters in Washington D.C, Trump said, "We're looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things or couple of options. But a lot of things are happening".

"So we'll see what happens. But we are looking at lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok", he added.

#WATCH — We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things, we have a couple of options… But we are looking at lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok: US President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/YqR3cMFmUi — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2020

Notably, on Wednesday as well, Trump had stressed that the US government was thinking about imposing a ban on Tik Tok.

These remarks by President Trump come amid reports in the US media that he was preparing an order requiring the social media app to be divested from its parent company Bytedance on national security grounds.

In recent days, several US officials and lawmakers, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have raised concerns about the potential for TikTok being used by China for ‘nefarious’ purposes, but the company has denied any links to the Chinese government.

Recently, India had banned 106 Chinese apps, including TikTok, over national security concerns. While 59, including TikTok, were banned on June 29, the remaining 47 were banned four weeks later, on July 27.