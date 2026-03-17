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Will LPG shortage be contained? Nanda Devi tanker reaches Gujarat with 47,000 MT LPG after risky Hormuz journey

Will LPG shortage be contained? ‘Nanda Devi’ tanker reaches Gujarat with 47,000 MT LPG after risky Hormuz journey

After days of uncertainty, India breathes easier as the Nanda Devi tanker docks in Gujarat carrying massive LPG supplies and restoring confidence in the country’s strained fuel network.

Nanda Devi LPG tanker

India breathed a sigh of relief today as its latest LPG tanker, Nanda Devi, docked at Gujarat’s Vadinar port. The vessel had reached the destination safely with nearly 47,000 metric tonnes of cooking fuel onboard.

The tanker arrived a few days after India’s other LPG vessel Shivalik reached the port. The arrival of both ships carrying more than 90,000 metric tonnes of gas combined will help alleviate fuel shortages for millions of Indian households.

High-Risk Journey Through Hormuz

The journey of Nanda Devi wasn’t easy though. The ship carried LPG from Ras Al Khair in Saudi Arabia and had to navigate through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran had recently placed navigation restrictions over the waterbody due to rising tensions between the Middle Eastern nation, the US and its allies.

Iran initially put sanctions on tankers passing through the Hormuz strait to slow down shipments of oil and gas. However, India received exemptions for its LPG shipments traveling through the Gulf.

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“The Indian tanker was tracked throughout as India ramped up diplomacy and moved assets to ensure safe passage for its ships through the Strait,” a report stated.

Also read: Big relief for Indians amid LPG crisis as first Indian-flagged LPG tanker ‘Shivalik’ safely reaches Mundra Port

Why LPG Shipments Are Important Right Now

India imports about 60% of its LPG requirements. Middle Eastern countries supply about 90% of this.

That means India’s cooking fuel supply chain is vulnerable to any disruptions in the Gulf.

Economic experts are hopeful that Nanda Devi’s arrival will-

Bring down distribution pressure

Shorten cylinder booking wait times

Calm down prices caused by panic buying

India uses trucks to transport LPG cylinders from port depots to distribution centers. Each vessel typically carries around 60,000 tonnes of gas. Since one LPG cylinder weighs 15 kg, it means every ship can hold roughly 4 million cylinders.

Multiple government agencies are now coordinating with refiners and LPG distributors to facilitate a faster rollout of shipments to consumers.

Indian Government Efforts to Reduce Fuel Shortage

India’s shortage of LPG fuel largely affects its households’ ability to cook meals. In order to combat this challenge, India’s government has taken the following measures:

Slowed down its supply to industries Commercial customers and industries now only receive 15 kg cylinders that can be used as either refills or new.

Boosted domestic refinery production In order to increase output, Indian refineries are maintaining steady throughput rates and working overtime to boost production.

Increased dialogue with partner countries India’s government has been continuously talking to Iran and other regional powers to secure safer passage for its shipments.

As the tanker unloads its cargo at Vadinar, it not only delivers LPG but also restores a sense of stability for millions of Indian households navigating uncertain times.

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