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LPG Shortage OVER? Indian vessel Shivalik carrying 45000 metric tons LPG reach mudra port

The LPG cargo vessel Shivalik is expected to reach Gujarat’s Mundra port today. The vessel carries over 45,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.

Published date india.com Updated: March 16, 2026 12:32 PM IST
email india.com By Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Joy Pillai email india.com twitter india.com
shivalik vessel
LPG Shortage OVER? Indian vessel Shivalik carrying 45000 metric tons LPG reach mudra port

LPG Shortage OVER? What comes as good news for the people of India amid the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage across the country is that an LPG cargo vessel Shivalik, carrying over 45,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, is expected to reach India on Monday. The vessel is expected to reach Gujarat’s Mundra port this afternoon, India Today reported. The Indian vessel had been stuck near the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. India got permission for two vessels after continuous diplomatic talks.

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Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com, where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs Joy Pillai a ... Read More

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