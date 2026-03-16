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LPG Shortage OVER? Indian vessel Shivalik carrying 45000 metric tons LPG reach mudra port

LPG Shortage OVER? Indian vessel Shivalik carrying 45000 metric tons LPG reach mudra port

The LPG cargo vessel Shivalik is expected to reach Gujarat’s Mundra port today. The vessel carries over 45,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.

LPG Shortage OVER? Indian vessel Shivalik carrying 45000 metric tons LPG reach mudra port

LPG Shortage OVER? What comes as good news for the people of India amid the ongoing LPG cylinder shortage across the country is that an LPG cargo vessel Shivalik, carrying over 45,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, is expected to reach India on Monday. The vessel is expected to reach Gujarat’s Mundra port this afternoon, India Today reported. The Indian vessel had been stuck near the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran. India got permission for two vessels after continuous diplomatic talks.

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