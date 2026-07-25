LPG Tanker with 28 Indian crew members attacked in Iranian waters, Embassy confirms

The vessel involved in the incident is the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA (IMO No. 8818219). The Indian Embassy in Tehran said the ship had 28 Indian crew members on board during attack.

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IRGC की चेतावनी ने बढ़ाई चिंता

A Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker came under attack in Iranian waters on Friday. The ship was carrying 28 Indian crew members, and all of them are safe, the Embassy of India in Tehran confirmed in a statement shared by ANI. The embassy said the incident took place earlier in the day and that it has been in constant contact with the concerned authorities to monitor the situation.

The attack has once again raised concerns over the safety of Indian sailors, especially after several seafarers lost their lives during the US-Iran conflict in recent months. “The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in touch with the relevant authorities,” the statement said.

According to ANI, the vessel involved in the incident is the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA (IMO No. 8818219). The Indian Embassy in Tehran said the ship has 28 Indian crew members on board and confirmed that all of them are safe. The embassy added that it has been in regular contact with the concerned authorities. However, it did not provide details about the type of attack or the extent of damage to the vessel.

The incident comes just a day after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar strongly condemned attacks on seafarers and commercial shipping.

Speaking at the 21st East Asia Summit in the Philippines, Jaishankar said that attacks on seafarers, civilian ships and critical infrastructure are unacceptable under any circumstances. He stressed that international sea routes must remain safe, open and free for navigation in line with international law.

With attacks on merchant vessels increasing and security concerns growing in the Gulf region, India’s Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) said the safety, security and welfare of Indian seafarers, along with the protection of Indian ships, remain its top priority.

Rising toll of Indian seafarers in the Gulf region

The latest incident adds to growing concerns over the safety of Indian seafarers in the Gulf region. Since the US-Israel conflict with Iran began on February 28, at least 15 seafarers—many of them Indians—have lost their lives in attacks on merchant ships operating near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Associated Press, the death toll increased after the UAE confirmed that another sailor was killed in an Iranian attack on an oil tanker in mid-July.

Several deadly incidents have taken place in recent months. On March 1, attacks on the tankers MKD Vyom and Skylight claimed the lives of three Indian sailors. A fire on a dhow on May 8 killed another Indian crew member. On June 9, a US strike on the tanker MT Settebello left three Indian sailors dead. Later, on July 12, an Indian crew member went missing after an attack on GFS Galaxy. Just two days later, on July 14, one Indian sailor was killed and six others were injured when Iranian missiles struck two UAE-flagged tankers.