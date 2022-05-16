New Delhi: This year’s lunar eclipse that provided a spectacular celestial show is over now. The eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America were prime locations to see the eclipse while it unfolded on Sunday night into early Monday. Partial stages were also visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.Also Read - Chandra Grahan 2022, May 16: People With Aries, Libra, Aquarius Zodiac Signs Need to Take Extra Care During This Lunar Eclipse

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth's shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon falls within the darkest part of Earth's shadow, called the umbra. When the Moon is within the umbra, it will turn a reddish hue. Lunar eclipses are sometimes called "Blood Moons" because of this phenomenon. There may be multiple partial lunar eclipses each year, but total eclipses are a bit rarer. The phenomenon takes place every 1.5 years.

The blood moon is seen from Rio de Janeiro (Photo/AFP)

Among those watching the eclipse where skies were clear were residents of Buenos Aires, Argentina, who bundled up in the chilly night and relaxed on blankets in a park to look at the event.

During a break in the clouds above Salem, Era Horton captured this photo of the lunar eclipse last night. (Photo/Koin News)

In Caracas, Venezuela, some people brought laser pointers as a crowd gathered to watch.

A lunar eclipse shines above palm trees on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif. (Photo/AP)

The moon was bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade. It was the first so-called “blood moon” in a year.

A lunar eclipse covers the moon as it rises beyond a statue atop the Liberty Memorial tower at the National World War I Museum on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (Photo/AP)

The eclipse is seen with a monument of the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket in Hawthorne, California (Photo/AFP)

The full moon is seen in Skopje, North Macedonia (Photo/AFP)

A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, and casts a shadow on the lunar surface. The moon was 225,000 miles (362,000 kilometers) away at the peak of the eclipse — around midnight on the U.S. East Coast.

A full moon rises above the iconic Haghia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022 (Photo/AP)

A lunar eclipse is seen behind an Argentinian flag during the first blood moon of the year in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Photo/AP)

There’ll be another lengthy total lunar eclipse in November, with Africa and Europe being the best places to see it, but not the Americas. Then the next one isn’t until 2025.