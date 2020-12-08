New Delhi: As the coronavirus vaccines are getting ready in India, Luxembourg-based B Medical System on Tuesday said it will start a specialised refrigerated vaccine transportation plant in Gujarat to ensure last mile drug delivery to villages across the country. Also Read - Airports in Delhi, Hyderabad Preparing Cold Storage Facilities For Coronavirus Vaccine: Report

“We will manufacture in India and our target is to start a manufacturing unit by March 2021. The states of Telangana and Maharashtra are in touch with us,” J Doshi, Deputy CEO, Luxembourg-based B Medical Systems, said. Also Read - Panel to Review Three Firms For Coronavirus Vaccine Approval in India Tomorrow

The B Medical system Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Luc Provost and Doshi are currently in India for the transfer of technology from Luxumbourg to India, and also to set up a manufacturing site in Gujarat. This is the first time in the company’s history that they are establishing a plant outside their native land.

“A day after a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, we were contacted by Ambassador of India to EU, Belgium, and Luxembourg and two weeks later, we are already here with a team in India. The purpose of this visit is to transfer the technology from Luxembourg to India and also to set up a manufacturing site in India in a very short time frame. Gujarat will be the main state where we will be investigating main sites for production,” CEO Provost told news agency ANI.

Luxembourg based B Medical Systems to set up a cold chain facility for COVID vaccine in India by March "Visit is to transfer technology from Luxembourg to India& set up manufacturing site here.Gujarat is one of the states where we'll be investigating sites for it," CEO L Provost pic.twitter.com/ihAr4SWIeC — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Speaking about the product and transfer of technology, Provost said that his company has experience in dealing with different kinds of vaccines.

“Our technology will be transferable, and interesting things about our medical products is that we have solutions for all types of vaccines and we have experience with different types like negative 80 degrees Celsius with Ebola. It can be used for Pfizer vaccine that is stored at negative 70 degrees Celsius and Moderna vaccine that is stored at negative 20 degrees Celsius with a single product,” said the CEO.

“We have a solar solution which can hold the temperature for even one month and even when the sun is not there,” the CEO added.

B Medical system has approved direct investment between 10-15 million euros and there is an indirect cost where training and logistics costs are additional.

On the other hand, Doshi said that all the equipment used in their devices are made in Luxembourg, and no component is imported from China.

“This is a big decision for us and I feel proud as an Indian that out of Luxembourg, India will be the first country for where we will be manufacturing,” said Doshi.

Moreover, the Luxembourg firm is also in touch with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Pune-based Serum Insititute of India for providing them with cooling units for vaccine transportation.

(With inputs from ANI)