Lyari shootout: Pakistani jailed gangster Uzair Baloch’s brother shot multiple times in Karachi, critically injured

Uzair Baloch, Zubair's brother, is the former chief of the now-defunct People's Amn Committee. His character was portrayed by actor Danish Pandor in the 2026 Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar.

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Lyari shootout: Pakistani jailed gangster Uzair Baloch's brother shot multiple times in Karachi, critically injured (Image: X)

Zubair Baloch, the brother of jailed Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch was shot and critically injured in Karachi’s Lyari area on Thursday evening, according to a report by Dawn. Police said the 40-year-old was attacked on Main Chakiwara Road when two armed men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire before fleeing the scene.

According to South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza, Zubair was standing outside his home in the Singu Lane neighbourhood when the attack took place. He suffered multiple bullet injuries in his chest and abdomen and was rushed to hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Police said one of the bystanders who was hit in the firing was also critically injured. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Chakiwara police station identified the two injured bystanders as 43-year-old Abdul Rauf and 18-year-old Abu Bakr.

DIG Raza said Zubair had been arrested in seven criminal cases in 2012 and was released from jail in January 2025.

Uzair Baloch, Zubair’s brother, is the former chief of the now-defunct People’s Amn Committee. His character was portrayed by actor Danish Pandor in the 2026 Bollywood spy thriller Dhurandhar.

Meanwhile, a local social activist, speaking to Dawn on the condition of anonymity, claimed that Zubair had recently joined a political party and had started putting up its flags in the Lyari area a few months ago.

Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting, and no arrests have been reported so far.