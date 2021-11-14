Valerie Reyes, who had a dream of working in a bookstore, was gagged and bound before being shoved into a suitcase by her killer. The 24-year-old was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Javier Da Silva Rojas, whom she met online in January 2018. According to a Mirror Now report, the couple started dating, but it was a short-lived association. Valerie ended the affair after three months and stopped all communication with him.Also Read - Burnt Body of Journalist, RTI Activist Found Ditched by Roadside in Bihar's Madhubani: Report

However, Silva Rojas tried to keep talking to her but she refused. On 30 January 2019, Valerie was reported missing after failing to turn up for work. She hadn't been seen for two days and concern was growing.

According to Valerie Reyes's mother Norma Sanchez, she last spoken to her daughter on the phone, she'd said she feared somebody was going to kill her.

Valerie Reyes Body Recovered:

On February 5, Valerie’s dead body was discovered by a group of highway workers in Greenwich, Connecticut, about 10 miles from her home. In a wooded area, about 20ft from the road, they spotted a red suitcase. The body was inside it.

Valerie’s legs and arms had been bound with duct tape and twine before she was stuffed into the suitcase. Several layers of tape had been placed over her mouth and there was evidence of a head wound and bruising to her face.

It was a devastating discovery for Valerie’s family. A coroner determined that she had died from asphyxiation.

After Javier Da Silva Roja was arrested, police found that his DNA matched that on the suitcase handle and under Valerie’s fingernails. When questioned, Rojas admitted he’d visited her on the night of 28 January.