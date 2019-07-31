New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday and called for a ‘de-escalation of tensions’ between the United States and Iran.

France, Britain and Germany had been among the key players in the 2015 nuclear pact. The French Presidency stated that it is their role to make every effort ensuring that all parties agree to a break and open negotiations.

Macron had earlier expressed his “strong concern” about the consequences of abandoning the 2015 accord. The nuclear deal has been in jeopardy since the US pulled out last year. Tensions had escalated further when US President Donald Trump imposed punishing sanctions on Iran which led to a series of protests in Iran.

Moreover, Emmanuel Bonne, Macron’s foreign policy advisor, has already visited Tehran twice seeking a solution for the current tensions over the nuclear deal.

Russian President Vladamir Putin is also due to visit Macron ahead of the G7 summit in Biarritz in mid-August to discuss “new opportunities” regarding the Iranian issue.