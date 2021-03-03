An earthquake with magnitude of up to 6.3 on Wednesday struck central Greece and was felt as far away as the capitals of neighboring Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro. However, there were no immediate reports of injuries reported so far. Local officials reported some structural damage, mainly to old houses and buildings that saw walls collapse or crack. Also Read - Uttarakhand Glacier Disaster: ITBP, NDRF Personnel Engaged in Rescue Operations, 10 Bodies Recovered so Far

According to reports, the earthquake had an epicentre 22 kilometers (13.67 miles) west-northwest of the town of Larissa and struck just after 12:15 PM local time (1015 GMT), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

Soon after the tremors were felt, people were seen rushing out of homes and office buildings into the streets in Larissa and Tyrnavos. Reports also suggest that numerous aftershocks hit the area, with the most powerful having a preliminary magnitude of over

The United States Geological Survey and the Global Seismic Monitor Geofon put the quake’s preliminary magnitude at 6.3 while the seismological institute of the Aritotle University of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, put the magnitude at 6.0.