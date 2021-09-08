New Delhi: A powerful earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck southern Mexico near the resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centred 8 kilometers east-southeast of Pueblo Madero in Guerrero state, about 48 kilometres inland from the resort city. There were no immediate reports about any damages or injured people from the quake zone.Also Read - No Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli to Lead; Sunil Gavaskar Picks India's T20 World Cup Squad

