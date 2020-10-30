Istanbul: A strong earthquake hit the Aegean Sea on Friday afternoon, jolting western Turkey and destroying buildings in coastal cities there. Also Read - As Turkey Urges Muslims to Boycott French Goods, Its Own Products Face Boycott in Saudi Arabia

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the quake was centered in the Aegean at a depth of 16,500 kilometers and registered at a 6.6 magnitude. Also Read - Will The Current Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Escalate Into a Dirty Dispute?

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.9, with an epicenter 13 kilometers north-northeast of the Greek island of Samos. Also Read - Aamir Khan Receives Criticism After His Pictures From Meeting Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan Go Viral, Know Here Why

The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude at 7.0.

Turkish media showed wreckage of a multiple-story building in central Izmir, with people climbing it to reach rescuers. Smoke was filmed in several spots in central Izmir.

The governor said there was no immediate information on casualties.

Buildings were also destroyed in Bornova and Bayrakli following the tremor, the Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter.

“Our teams continue their screening and interventions in the field,” he said. There were no immediate reports of injuries of loss of life in cities impacted.

The quake struck 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) northeast of the town of Néon Karlovásion on the Greek island of Somos, the USGS reported.

The quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers, making its impact powerfully felt at ground level.

The Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted: “Get well soon İzmir.”

“With all the means of our state, we stand by our citizens affected by the earthquake. We took action to start the necessary work in the region with all our relevant institutions and ministers,” Erdogan said.

Turkish media said the earthquake was felt across the regions of Aegean and Marmara, where Istanbul is located. Istanbul’s governor said there were no reports of damage.

The quake was felt across the eastern Greek islands and even in the Greek capital Athens. Greek media said the residents of Samos and other islands fled their homes, while some rockfalls were reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Both countries reported aftershocks.

(With inputs from agencies)