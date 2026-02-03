Home

Mahatma Gandhis 426 kg bronze statue stolen in Melbourne, Australia; Hate crime suspected

According to Melbourne police, three perpetrators used an angle grinder to cut the 426-kilogram statue of Mahatma Gandhi from its foundation.

This statue of Mahatma Gandhi was gifted by the ICCR.

New Delhi: A 426-kilogram bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been stolen in Melbourne, Australia. The statue was located outside the Australian Indian Community Centre. The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was gifted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in New Delhi. It held cultural, historical, and symbolic significance for the Indian community in Australia. The statue was inaugurated on November 12, 2021, by then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and within 24 hours, it was vandalized by unknown individuals.

Theft allegedly occurred on Monday

According to a report by Australia Today, the theft allegedly occurred on Monday, February 2, at approximately 12:50 AM. According to Melbourne police, three perpetrators used an angle grinder to cut the 426-kilogram statue of Mahatma Gandhi from its foundation. Pictures being shared on social media show the statue cut off at the ankles, leaving only the feet at the site.

Matter being investigated

Police said that officers from the Victoria Police Knox Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the matter. They have warned scrap metal dealers in the city to be on the lookout for anyone trying to sell the bronze statue and to report any suspicious activity immediately. The thieves have not yet been identified. According to the police, a special team has been formed to investigate the case.

Indian community angered by the incident

Speaking to Indian Link, Santosh Kumar, a committee member of the Australian Indian Community Charitable Trust, said that the incident was partially captured on the building’s CCTV and was reported the following day. He said, “We were saddened to see that the statue of a national leader was gone. People wearing balaclavas came in a white van. The information has been given to the police.”

Anti-India sentiment in Australia?

There has been an alarming rise in anti-India sentiment in Australia, and this incident is being viewed from the same perspective. This sentiment is said to be fanned by Khalistan-related extremists who have previously targeted Indian diplomatic missions and community spaces like places of worship.

Similar incidents have taken place previously. In July 2025, the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Boronia, an eastern suburb of Melbourne, was vandalised with racist graffiti, triggering a police investigation and community outrage.

