New Delhi: A pair of gold-plated glasses worn by Mahatma Gandhi has sold in Britain for 260,000 pounds (about 288,000 euros, $340,000), equivalent to 2.5 crores in Indian rupees, AFP reported.

“We found them just four weeks ago in our letterbox, left there by a gentleman whose uncle had been given them by Gandhi himself,” East Bristol Auctions wrote on Instagram after the sale late Friday.

“An incredible result for an incredible item! Thanks to all those who bid.”

The report said that those pair was given to the uncle when he was in South Africa, working for British Petroleum during the 1920s or 30s.

The auction house estimated the price of the piece at around 15,000 pounds — 14 lakh in Indian rupees.

The sale price smashed the original estimate.