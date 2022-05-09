Colombo: Hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters outside president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tendered his resignation and stepped down from his post. This comes on a day the Sri Lankan police clamped a nationwide strike as clashes broke out between rival political camp in Colombo, which left at least 76 people injured. For the unversed, Sri Lanka is currently in the throes of the worst economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The country is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing it to seek help from its neighbours. Sri Lanka is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well. The South Asian is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans. Its economic woes have brought on a political crisis, with the government facing widespread protests and a no-confidence motion in Parliament. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.Also Read - Curfew Imposed in Entire Sri Lanka With Immediate Effect: Police Spokesperson
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Here Are The LIVE Updates
- Sri Lanka’s health minister Prof Channa Jayasumana has also handed over his letter of resignation to the President.
- Local television channel Sirasa showed pro-government supporters attacking protesters with clubs and iron bars, demolishing and later burning down their tents.
- Individuals who were injured during the clash at Galle Face Green were admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.
- Hundreds of armed soldiers were deployed in Colombo as the protesters made accusations on Sirasa TV that police did not interfere to prevent the attack, despite using tear gas and water cannons on protesters as recently as Friday.
- Sirasa TV showed government lawmaker Sanath Nishantha was among the government supporters who attacked the protesters.
- The attack came as protesters marked their 31st day outside the president’s and prime minister’s offices. They have been demanding that the president, his older brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and other powerful Rajapaksa family members quit. Similar protests have spread to other locations, with people setting up camps opposite the prime minister’s residence and in other towns across the country.
- Till now, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resisted calls to resign, though four Rajapaksas out of the five who were lawmakers stepped down from their Cabinet posts since April.