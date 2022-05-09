Colombo: Hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters outside president Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tendered his resignation and stepped down from his post. This comes on a day the Sri Lankan police clamped a nationwide strike as clashes broke out between rival political camp in Colombo, which left at least 76 people injured. For the unversed, Sri Lanka is currently in the throes of the worst economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948. The country is struggling with acute food and electricity shortages, forcing it to seek help from its neighbours. Sri Lanka is unable to buy sufficient fuel and gas, while the people are being deprived of basic amenities as well. The South Asian is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans. Its economic woes have brought on a political crisis, with the government facing widespread protests and a no-confidence motion in Parliament. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic.Also Read - Curfew Imposed in Entire Sri Lanka With Immediate Effect: Police Spokesperson

