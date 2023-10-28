By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Maine Mass Shooting: Suspect, Who Killed 18 People, Found Dead
Robert Card, suspect in the mass killing of 18 people in Lewiston city in the US state of Maine was found dead on Friday.
Maine: In the latest development regarding the 48-hour lethal shooting rampage that took place in Lewiston, a city in the US state of Maine, the suspect in the mass killing was found dead on Friday. As reported by ABC News, an unnamed law enforcement source has confirmed that the suspect, Robert Card, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Furthermore, the Associated Press revealed that a note, addressed to his son, was found at a residence associated with the suspect. While officials believe it to be a suicide note, it does not offer a specific motive for the shooting.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.