Maine Mass Shooting: Suspect, Who Killed 18 People, Found Dead

Robert Card, suspect in the mass killing of 18 people in Lewiston city in the US state of Maine was found dead on Friday.

Maine: In the latest development regarding the 48-hour lethal shooting rampage that took place in Lewiston, a city in the US state of Maine, the suspect in the mass killing was found dead on Friday. As reported by ABC News, an unnamed law enforcement source has confirmed that the suspect, Robert Card, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Furthermore, the Associated Press revealed that a note, addressed to his son, was found at a residence associated with the suspect. While officials believe it to be a suicide note, it does not offer a specific motive for the shooting.

