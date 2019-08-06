New Delhi: A day after Centre moved revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, the United States said it was ‘closely’ observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir and urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).

“We are closely following the events in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. We take note of India’s announcement revising the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and India’s plan to split the state into two union territories,”State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

She, however, expressed concern about reported human rights violations in J&K. “We note that Indian government described these actions as strictly an internal matter. We’re concerned about reports of detentions and urge respect for individual rights and discussion with those in affected communities. Call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along LoC.”

Earlier on Monday, Rajya Sabha approved the resolution abrogating Article 370 for J&K and a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the controversial provisions were responsible for poverty and lack of development in the state.