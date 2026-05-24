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Major announcement regarding Iran possible within hours: Marco Rubio

Major announcement regarding Iran possible within hours: Marco Rubio

According to Rubio, progress has been made in US-Iran talks, and a significant announcement is possible; however, President Donald Trump alone will be the one to speak on the matter.

(Photo: IANS/Video Grab)

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed that a major announcement regarding Iran could be made within just a few hours. He made this statement in Delhi while responding to a question.

‘Progress Made in US-Iran Talks’

According to Rubio, progress has been made in US-Iran talks, and a significant announcement is possible; however, President Donald Trump alone will be the one to speak on the matter. During a joint press conference with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Rubio stated that the United States does not want Iran to acquire nuclear weapons. Discussions on this issue are ongoing; for this to happen, Tehran must agree to the terms.

Rubio also condemned Iran’s threats to target ships in the Strait of Hormuz. He termed such actions a violation of international law.

He said, “The Strait of Hormuz is not the property of any single country. It is an international maritime waterway. Iran is threatening to harm commercial vessels passing through it.” According to Rubio, if this is accepted as the norm, it would set an extremely dangerous precedent for the future.

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‘Iran Not Prepared To Hand Over Enriched Uranium’

Meanwhile, the news agency Reuters, citing an Iranian official, has reported that—contrary to the claims being made—Iran is not prepared to hand over its enriched uranium. According to the official, Iran’s nuclear programme is not currently part of the preliminary agreement being negotiated with the United States.

The official stated that further negotiations regarding a final agreement on the nuclear issue will take place later; therefore, it is not included in the current deal. Notably, The New York Times had previously claimed—citing US officials—that Iran had agreed to relinquish its uranium stockpile.

Separately, according to a report by Axios—which discussed a proposed 60-day ceasefire deal—the draft agreement includes a pledge by Iran not to develop nuclear weapons. It also encompasses provisions for discussions regarding the suspension of its uranium programme and the removal of enriched uranium.

(With IANS inputs)

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