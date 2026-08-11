Major cyber attack on water supply systems across seven US states; needle of suspicion points towards Iranian hackers

Amidst ongoing tensions involving Iran, reports have emerged of cyber attacks targeting water supply systems and related infrastructure in the United States. Minnesota reported that at least 30 of the state's local water supply systems were simultaneously targeted by cyber attacks.

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New Delhi: Amidst ongoing tensions involving Iran, reports have emerged of cyber attacks targeting water supply systems and related infrastructure in the United States. Minnesota reported that at least 30 of the state’s local water supply systems were simultaneously targeted by cyber attacks. Following the disclosure of these incidents in late July, the FBI issued a warning. According to the agency, malicious cyber actors attempted to breach water and wastewater systems in at least seven US states.

Cyber attacks disrupted daily operations

These cyber attacks disrupted daily operations in some locations. Furthermore, the incidents exposed vulnerabilities in the security of systems managing essential public services like water supply. Following the initial reports, Georgia, New Jersey, and South Dakota also reported similar cyber attacks. However, it remains unclear whether the attacks in these states are linked to the incidents in the seven states identified by the FBI.

Water is sourced from lakes, rivers, or groundwater in most cities and local areas

According to government data, there are approximately 152,000 public drinking water systems and over 16,000 wastewater treatment plants across the United States. In most cities and local areas, water is sourced from lakes, rivers, or groundwater. Electric pumps transport the water via pipelines to treatment plants, where contaminants and impurities are removed, and the water is disinfected. Once purified, the water is stored in large tanks before being distributed through pipelines to homes, shops, businesses, and public spaces.

How are hackers targeting water systems?

Cybercriminals are targeting Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) used in water infrastructure. These are devices that control and monitor various critical industrial processes related to water management. According to CNN, these controllers regulate parameters such as water pressure and the dosage of chemicals added to the water; therefore, their security is crucial for maintaining the water supply and its quality.

William Akoto, an Assistant Professor of Global Security at American University’s School of International Service, explains that attackers scan for these internet-connected controllers and the networks of external vendors. They then look for systems that can be accessed remotely, often attempting to gain entry using default or stolen passwords. Once access is secured, they may change passwords or issue commands to alter system operations. In this way, cyber attackers seek to exploit vulnerabilities in critical water supply systems.

(With agencies’ inputs)