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Major setback for Iran: Donald Trumps forces kill IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khademi

Major setback for Iran: Donald Trump’s forces kill IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khademi

Iran Guards on Monday confirmed the killing of Major General Majid Khademi on its Telegram channel.

Major setback for Iran: Donald Trump’s forces kill IRGC intelligence chief Majid Khademi

Major Setback For Iran: In a major tragedy for Iran, the IRGC’s intelligence chief has reportedly been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes as the Middle East war entered day 38. “Major General Majid Khademi, the powerful and educated head of the Intelligence Organisation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was martyred in the criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy… at dawn today,” said the IRGC in a Telegram post, AFP reported. Notably, Khademi is the latest among top officials who have been killed in the US-Israel joint strikes in the ongoing conflict.

Who Was Majid Khademi?

Majid Khademi replaced General Mohammad Kazemi, who was killed by Israel during the 12-day war last year. He had decades of experience in military combat, intelligence and counter-espionage roles, Reuters reported.

Before being promoted to spy chief, Khademi led the Guards’ Intelligence Protection Organisation and also served in several senior roles in the defence ministry.

The Guard is a powerful intelligence wing that reports directly to the Supreme Leader of the country. Most of the time it is being linked to the detention of foreign nationals and those who have foreign connections. It has been accused of attacking and killing opponents of the regime beyond the borders.

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