Home

News

Make an offer they cant refuse! Trump trying to turn The Godfather quote into reality? Contemplating to buy Greenlanders; Is it possible?

‘Make an offer they can’t refuse’! Trump trying to turn The Godfather quote into reality? Contemplating to ‘buy’ Greenlanders; Is it possible?

Greenland is a region rich in natural resources and possesses large reserves of rare minerals.

(Artistic purpose only)

New Delhi: The US President Donald Trump-led administration has begun working on a bizarre strategy to bring Greenland under its control. According to reports, the Trump administration is planning to give direct cash payments to the people of Greenland to persuade them to separate from Denmark and join the United States.

According to a Reuters report, US officials are considering the option of giving each citizen of Greenland a lump sum ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. If this plan is implemented, the US could incur a total cost of approximately $6 billion. However, no official announcement has been made by the US regarding this proposal so far.

Why is Greenland so important for Trump?

Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Greenland is extremely important to the US from a national security perspective. He believes that control over Greenland is necessary to counter the increasing activities of Russia and China in the Arctic region. Trump has previously expressed his desire to buy Greenland and has even said that military options cannot be ruled out.

Stiff opposition from Denmark and Greenland

Both Greenland and Denmark have completely rejected Trump’s plan. Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens Frederik Nielsen has clearly stated that Greenland is not for sale and that such fantasies are now meaningless. The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has even warned that if the US attacked Greenland, it would call into question the very existence of the NATO alliance.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

European countries express concern

Following Trump’s statements, there has been a stir in Europe as well. France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the UK, and Denmark have issued a joint statement supporting Greenland’s territorial integrity. European leaders have made it clear that only Greenland and Denmark can decide the future of Greenland.

Why is Greenland so important?

Greenland is a region rich in natural resources and possesses large reserves of rare minerals. It has a population of approximately 57,000 and is currently an autonomous territory of Denmark, with Denmark retaining responsibility for foreign policy and defense.

Also, Greenland’s Pituffik Space Base is the US’s northernmost military outpost and a crucial center for satellite tracking and missile defense. It is the only US base in Greenland, located 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle. It is the US Department of Defense’s northernmost facility which houses advanced radar and satellite systems for space domain awareness and early missile warning, making it crucial for defense against attacks from space.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.