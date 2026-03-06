Home

Make Iran Great Again – MIGA; Says Trump as he presents only acceptable way for Iran: Surrender unconditionally

There will be no deal with Iran, said Trump

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Friday, 06 March 2026, asked Iran to surrender unconditionally, adding that it is the only acceptable condition to stop the war that entered its seventh day on Friday, 06 March 2026.

Trump promised to help rebuild Iran’s economy if Tehran complied and installed new leadership.

Unconditional Surrender

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Meanwhile, Israel carried out strikes on targets in Tehran and Hezbollah positions in Beirut, Lebanon. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that US strikes against Iran were “about to surge dramatically.”

Make Iran Great Again

Trump said that following any surrender or submission by the Islamic Republic, the United States and its allies would work to bring Iran “back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.”

He said, ‘This would be contingent on the installation of what he called “a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s).”’

“MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)”, said Trump as a phrase on his “Make America Great Again” slogan during the presidential elections.

Brent Crude price surges

As the war rages on, Trump’s statement also had an impact on the global oil market. Following his post, the price of Brent crude, the world’s main standard for crude oil, rose and crossed $90 per barrel. This is not the first time Trump has demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender. He previously made a similar demand on social media last June when America bombed Iran’s three main nuclear facilities.

Trump’s stand on Supreme Leader

Trump stated that he wants to play a role in the selection of Iran’s next Supreme Leader. In an interview with Axios, he stated that just as he was involved in the political situation in Venezuela, he should be involved in the selection of Iran’s new leader. Trump specifically criticized Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as a potential successor.

He stated that Mojtaba Khamenei is unsuitable for the position and that he wants a leader who can bring peace and stability to Iran. Trump stated that if the new leader continues Khamenei’s policies, there could be another war between the US and Iran in the future. According to reports, Iran has not yet officially announced the new Supreme Leader.

