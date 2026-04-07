Home

News

Make them men: Iran appeals to parents to send kids to war zones amid rising tensions with US

‘Make them men’: Iran appeals to parents to send kids to war zones amid rising tensions with US

US-Iran War: In a shocking development, the parents in Tehran are being urged to send their children to war-hit zones for guarding. Scroll down to read details.

'Make them men': Iran appeals to parents to send kids to war zones amid rising tensions with US (AI-generated Image)

US-Iran War: As the tensions in West Asia are escalating, multiple reports are suggesting that Iran has urged the parents to send their children to war-affected zones to perform duties. One such call was made by an official associated with the Islamic Guard Revolutionary Corps (IRGC). As the tensions are rising, Iran has urged the parents to send their kids to fight in the conflict zones, as per several officials and reports, time and again.

‘Take your kids and send them out’

The appeal was made by the general Hossein Yekta, linked to the Basij militia under Islamic Guard Revolutionary Corps (IRGC) during one of his television addresses, as reported by the Associate Press.

In the address, he made a statement, “Moms, dads, take your kids’ hands and go out on streets.” He added, “Do you want your kid to become a real man? Let him feel like a hero standing right at the heart of the battlefield. Moms, dads, at night send your kids to man checkpoints. They become men.”

Children asked to guard Iranian checkpoints

According to the reports, minors are being asked to take up serious roles like patrolling the streets and guarding the checkpoints in major cities like Tehran. The noteworthy point is that Iran had reportedly started recruiting volunteers as young as 12 years old and above for duties of such a serious nature.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The process of recruitment is reportedly being conducted through the IRGC’s Basij-linked local communities and bodies. In one of the shocking updates, an 11-year-old even passed away while guarding a checkpoint in Tehran, as per reports.

What’s happening in West Asia?

US President Donald Trump on Truth Social wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!” on Tuesday.

This warning came hours before the deadline of ‘Hormuz reopening’ was about to end. The US had also reportedly attacked the Kharg Island. The war is taking a serious shape with each passing day now.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.