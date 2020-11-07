New Delhi: Priyanca Radhakrishnan, a Keralite woman who became the first Indian to be sworn in as a Minister in New Zealand, spoke in the parliament in her native language — Malayalam. Also Read - Priyanca Radhakrishnan Becomes New Zealand's First-Ever Indian-Origin Minister

Taking to Twitter, India's Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared a video of Priyanca, wherein she can be seen addressing the parliament of New Zealand in Malayalam.

"Doing India proud, the Indian origin minister in New Zealand @priyancanzlp addresses her country's parliament in Malayalam", wrote Puri.

Notably, the video which is now doing rounds on social media is from November 2017.

Earlier, Congress veteran and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor had congratulated Priyanca for her selection in the New Zealand’s cabinet. “Congratulations to Priyanca on becoming the first NewZealand Cabinet Minister of Indian origin. Keralites taking great pride in this news!” tweeted Tharoor.

Born in Chennai and brought up in Singapore, Priyanca has her roots at Paravur, Kochi, where her grandfather was a medical professional as well as a Communist.

A two-time MP from Auckland, she reached New Zealand to pursue her higher studies, following which she became a Kiwi national hailing from Christchurch and since 2004 she has been in active politics with the Labour Party.

She shot into prominence and became a household name in Kerala during last Onam when she came live with Ardern to extend her greetings on the occasion.