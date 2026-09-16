Makkah attack: India voices deep concern over attempted drone attack on Saudi holy city

India expresses deep concern over an attempted Houthi drone attack near Makkah, condemning sovereign violations and calling for West Asia peace.

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The reported buildup followed major Houthi gains along Yemen's western coast. File image

Makkah attack: In a significant global development, India voiced deep concern over an attempted drone attack on the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia. Renewing its call for early restoration of peace in West Asia, India reiterated its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure. Earlier in the day, Saudi authorities said in Riyadh that a drone sent by Houthi militants attempting to target Makkah was intercepted and destroyed on Tuesday evening.

What happened during the drone attack on Makkah in Saudi Arabia?

The drone was destroyed before it entered Mecca’s prohibited airspace, according to Saudi authorities. The Houthis, however, denied targeting Mecca or any Islamic holy site, a report by PTI news agency said,

What India said on drone attack on holy city Makkah?

“We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“India reiterates its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure,” he said.

“The incident near Makkah is particularly concerning, given the special significance of the city to Muslims across the world,” Jaiswal said. The spokesperson was responding to a media query. Jaiswal further added: “We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.”

Why drone attack targeting Makkah is serious escalation?

The drone attack targeting Makkah is being seen as a major escalation in the tensions in West Asia, especially after the Houthis carried out several strikes on Saudi Arabia. Several areas along Saudi Arabia’s western coast, including Makkah, were placed on security alert on Tuesday after Saudi authorities said their air defences had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of the city.

India had on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s civilian infrastructure and economic assets, cautioning that such strikes undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait.

(With inputs from agencies)