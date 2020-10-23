New Delhi: Searches of the word ‘malarkey’ spiked after US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden came face-to-face in their final presidential debate on Thursday. While the coronavirus pandemic dominated the opening minutes of the Trump-Biden face-off, Democratic challenger Joe Biden roasted the US president by using one of his favorite words ‘malarkey’. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Ready, To Be Announced in Weeks, Says Trump In Final Presidential Debate

Merriam-Webster pointed out that Biden has been known to use the word ‘Merkley’ in private interactions and in speeches.