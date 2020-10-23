New Delhi: Searches of the word ‘malarkey’ spiked after US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden came face-to-face in their final presidential debate on Thursday. While the coronavirus pandemic dominated the opening minutes of the Trump-Biden face-off,  Democratic challenger Joe Biden roasted the US president by using one of his favorite words ‘malarkey’. Also Read - COVID-19 Vaccine Ready, To Be Announced in Weeks, Says Trump In Final Presidential Debate

“There’s a reason he is bringing up all this malarkey. He doesn’t want to talk about the substantive issues. It’s not about his family and my family, it’s about your family and your family is hurting badly,” Biden launched a scathing attack at Trumpp, pointing directly down the camera. Also Read - Look at India, The Air is Filthy: Trump in Final Presidential Debate 2020 | Highlights

Merriam-Webster pointed out that Biden has been known to use the word ‘Merkley’ in private interactions and in speeches.

Biden And His Love For Word Merkley

“Don’t buy all this malarkey that we’re [the Dukakis campaign] in so much trouble”, Biden reportedly told the crowd in 1988.

In 2002, during a Judiciary Committee subcommittee hearing on counterterrorism, Biden told FBI Director Robert Mueller: “I think that is malarkey. That is not legitimate.”

In 2012, while countering the then-Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan’s claim that the US “projects weakness” to its enemies. Biden had replied, “With all due respect, that’s a bunch of malarkey.”

Malarkey is defined as “insincere or foolish talk; bunkum.” The word has been in use since the early 20th century and is of unknown origin.