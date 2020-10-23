Biden And His Love For Word Merkley
“Don’t buy all this malarkey that we’re [the Dukakis campaign] in so much trouble”, Biden reportedly told the crowd in 1988.
In 2002, during a Judiciary Committee subcommittee hearing on counterterrorism, Biden told FBI Director Robert Mueller: “I think that is malarkey. That is not legitimate.”
In 2012, while countering the then-Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan’s claim that the US “projects weakness” to its enemies. Biden had replied, “With all due respect, that’s a bunch of malarkey.”
Malarkey is defined as “insincere or foolish talk; bunkum.” The word has been in use since the early 20th century and is of unknown origin.