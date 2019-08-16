New Delhi: Controversial Islamic evangelist Zakir Naik, who is staying in Malaysia for the past three years may get his permanent resident status revoked if authorities find his actions were meant to harm Hindu-Muslim harmony in the country.

News agency ANI quoted Malaysian PM Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, who said, “Permanent Resident status of televangelist Dr. Zakir Naik (file pic) can be revoked should it be proven that his actions have harmed the country’s well-being. Police are investigating.”

A Federal CID Director was quoted by The Strait Times in a press conference when he said, “We have opened an investigation paper based on a report made in Gombak, Around 115 reports have been lodged in the matter so far.”

Recently, Naik had asked the Malaysian Chinese to ‘Go back’ during one of his religious talks titled ‘Executive Talk Bersama Dr. Zakir Naik’. In the same speech, he had compared Indian Muslims to Malaysian Hindus.

He had reportedly said that Hindus enjoyed more autonomy in Malaysia compared to Muslims in India.

In wake of such remarks, the Malaysian Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad decided to issue a statement that Naik be no longer allowed to stay in the country.

An Al Jazeera report also quoted communications and multimedia minister Gobind Singh Deo and HRD minister M Kulasegaran, “We have expressed our position which is that action must be taken and that Zakir Naik should no longer be allowed to remain in Malaysia.”

Meanwhile, India had in June this year made a formal request to Malaysia for the extradition of Zakir Naik, who is wanted in India in cases of money laundering and hate speeches.

Naik, who used to preach on the now-banned ‘Peace TV’, has been hiding from Indian authorities after cases were filed against him here in the wake of a terror attack in Bangladesh in 2016.

“Government of India has made a formal request for extradition of Dr. Zakir Naik. We would continue to pursue the matter with Malaysia,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told the media.

With inputs from ANI and IANS