Malaysia to scrap visa-free entry for Indian passport holders from January 1

Two months before this decision, the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur issued an advisory cautioning Indian nationals against using the 30-day visa-free entry facility to seek employment in Malaysia.

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Malaysia will be ending its visa-free status for Indians. Representational image

Indian travellers will be required to hold a valid visa before entering Malaysia once the country discontinues visa-free entry for Indian passport holders on January 1, 2027. Malaysia’s Immigration Department (JIM) has made it official. In a notice issued on November 17, it confirmed that the visa exemption Indian nationals currently enjoy will lapse at the end of 2026.

If you’re an Indian passport holder heading to Malaysia on or after January 1, 2027, you’ll need a visa before you land. Applications will open on the MyVISA online portal on December 1, 2026, giving travellers a month’s head start before the new rules kick in.

Malaysia introduced visa-free entry for Indian nationals in December 2023 to boost tourism after the Covid-19 pandemic. The move led to a rise in Indian tourist arrivals.

Also Read | India simplifies visa process for foreign visitors as main categories cut to 9, application forms trimmed by 70%

The change follows a warning from the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur in September 2026. It flagged that more and more Indians were using tourist entry to hunt for jobs in Malaysia, and that some were being taken in by agents promising fake jobs, which could leave them overstaying, exploited, detained or facing legal trouble.

What are the new visa rules?

Non-residents in Malaysia will have to bear all expenses for medical treatment and related healthcare services, so the immigration department has asked visitors to get travel medical insurance covering the full duration of their trip.

Travellers are urged to use a Certificate of Insurance from MyTripPass, which offers travel medical insurance and emergency assistance for inbound visitors, as a supporting document for visa applications.

There’s a new deadline to watch: a visa application left in “New Application” or “Pending Payment” status for over seven working days will lapse on its own. The rule has been in force since October 1 and covers every application, even ones started before September 1, 2026.

If their application expires, visitors must submit a new one using the updated visa form. The visa fee is non-refundable, regardless of the application outcome, change of policy, or any change in travel plans.

Visa refusals hit universities with 8 million in losses

Ireland has been gaining ground as a place for Indian students to study, but visa refusals are now getting in the way. Four Irish universities stand to lose over €8 million in tuition fees in 2026-27, RTÉ has reported, because students who had won places could not get the visas they needed.

Also Read | H-1B visa: Over 12,000 Indian techies leave US, return home amid job cuts, visa concerns – Details here

There are worries, too, about whether postgraduate courses will survive, especially Master’s programmes that rely on international students. Ireland’s Labour Party wants a formal review of visa refusals, and at least one university has said some programmes may stop being financially viable. For Indian students thinking about a postgraduate degree in Ireland, that means new doubts about visa approvals, which courses will run and what they may owe in tuition.