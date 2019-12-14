New Delhi: The Maldives government has denied entry to the controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik when he tried to cross over to the island nation from Malaysia on grounds of preaching hate, stated the Parliament Speaker Maldives Mohamed Nasheed.

Earlier when the Maldives government did not have any issues with Zakir Nair, they allowed him to visit the island nation. Responding to the government’s refusal to allow Zakir Nair to Maldives, Nasheed on Friday told news agency ANI, “We’ve no issue with people who preach good Islam but if you want to preach hate, we can’t allow that.”

Notably, the former President of Maldives Nasheed is currently leading a parliamentary delegation to India. When asked about discussions if any between Maldives and Malaysia on Naik’s extradition, Nasheed was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “He was not allowed to come to the Maldives recently so there would have been discussions (between Malaysia and Maldives)”.

Zakir Naik is a 53-year-old radical television preacher. He left India in 2016 and thereafter moved to Malaysia. India has been seeking the extradition of Zakir Naik since 2016 when he was booked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) based on an FIR. Notably, the FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency was registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The ED said Naik received funds worth crores of rupees in his and his trusts’ bank accounts from unidentified “well wishers” over the years for his speeches that spread “hatred and incited Muslim youths” to take up terrorism.

(With agency inputs)