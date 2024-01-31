Maldives Prosecutor General ‘Brutally Stabbed’ In Broad Daylight Amid Political Crisis

Hussain Shameem was appointed by Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which was in the government till November last year, and is presently the Opposition party.

Maldives’ Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem has been brutally stabbed by unidentified miscreants, according to the country’s media reports. The Prosecutor General was attacked by the miscreants on a street in Male City, as per reports in local media. Shameem was appointed by Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which was in the government till November last year, and is presently the Opposition party.

This comes at a time when the island nation has been embroiled in a political standoff with the MDP leading the charge in bringing an impeachment motion against President Mohammed Muizzu.

There are reports that the Prosecutor General was attacked as the gangs are targetting several leaders and Parliamentarians in Maldives.

