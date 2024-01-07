Maldives Suspends Ministers Who Gave Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

Maldives Suspends Ministers Who Gave Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi.

Male: The Maldives government has taken the decision to suspend three of its ministers: Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha, and Hassan Zihan. This drastic measure came as a reaction to the ministers’ disrespectful remarks about India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, which stirred considerable controversy both within India and globally. By undertaking such action, the government makes it clear that it does not support these comments and that they do not reflect the governmental stance.

The ties between the Maldives, a well-loved tourist attraction, and India are deep. The relationship is so robust that the Maldivian economy is heavily dependent on tourists from India. The Maldivian government’s decision to suspend the ministers underscores their stern stance against any disrespectful comments about their allies. It’s a potent demonstration that such behavior won’t be tolerated and it serves as a cautionary tale for other politicians and officials.

Statement From Government Of Maldives

“The Government of the Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives,” the statement said. “The Government believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners,” it added.

Government of Maldives issues statement – “The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of… pic.twitter.com/RQfKDb2wYF — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

Envoy Takes Up Minister’s Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi With Maldivian Govt

The Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, has taken up with the Maldives government the derogatory remarks made by a deputy minister in the island nation, sources informed on Sunday.

The development comes amid growing outrage over Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna’s post on X, making a mocking and disrespectful reference to Prime Minister Modi over his recent visit to Lakshadweep, which lies close to the Maldives. The post by Shiuna, which has now been deleted, featured images of PM Modi from his recent visit to the Union Territory.

“With regards to the recent remarks by the Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, the Indian High Commissioner has taken up the matter in Male,” a source said.

Earlier in the day, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the derogatory remarks made by the Shiuna and urged President Mohamed Muizzu to distance the government from the comments.

Saying that India was “instrumental” in the security and prosperity of Maldives, the former premier called on Muizzu to give an assurance to New Delhi that the comments don’t reflect government policy.

“What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy,” Nasheed posted on X.

PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an ‘exhilarating experience’ of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches and the pristine blue skies and the ocean, and tagged them with a message that read, “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.”

In a departure from convention, President Muizzu will visit China, ahead of India, from January 7-12. This is his second foreign visit after assuming office following the visit to Turkey. Notably, he departed from a long convention by not visiting India on the first official visit.

