Maldivian Deputy Minister Deputy Minister Hassan Zihan Denies Suspension; Calls Them ‘Fake News’

Hassan Zihan, the Deputy Minister of the Maldives, has brushed off the media reports proclaiming his cabinet suspension as mere 'fabrications.'

PM Modi's trip to Lakshadweep drew derogatory comments from Maldives leaders and other public figures. (File Photo)

Male: In response to circulating reports regarding his supposed suspension from the Maldivian cabinet, Deputy Minister Hassan Zihan has countered the claims, asserting that he retains his position. Dismissing these discussions as ‘fake news,’ Zihan stands firm against the claims, despite local media outlet Adhadhu’s report suggesting that he, alongside deputy youth ministers Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid, was suspended due to mocking social media comments aimed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per a report by news agency ANI.

Trending Now

Deputy Minister Hassan Zihan Refutes Claims

Citing a top government source, Adhadhu reported that three deputy ministers were suspended for making disparaging statements against PM Modi following his recent visit to Lakshadweep. Further, a section of officials in the Maldivian government were seen exchanging heated messages on X with Indian citizens and troll accounts as well, the local media outlet reported.

You may like to read

A massive uproar broke after a Maldivian deputy minister and some other government officials shared derogatory posts about PM Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep. PM Modi visited the Union Territory of Lakshadweep on January 2 and shared several pictures, including an ‘exhilarating experience’ of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of the white beaches, the pristine blue skies and the ocean and tagged them with a message that read, “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.”

In a post that has now been deleted, the Maldivian Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, made a mocking and disrespectful reference to PM Modi over his visit to the Indian island cluster.

Her post even featured images of PM Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep.

The matter has been escalated as the post by Maldivian Minister Shiuna, which has now been deleted, featured images of PM Modi from his recent visit to the Union Territory. The Maldivian government had said that ‘appropriate action’ would be taken against the minister, who is in the midst of a social media firestorm over her post, mocking viral photographs from PM Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep.

“With regards to the recent remarks by the Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Mariyam Shiuna, the Indian High Commissioner has taken up the matter in Male,” a source said. Earlier in the day, former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the derogatory remarks made by the Shiuna and urged President Mohamed Muizzu to distance the government from the comments.

Saying that India was “instrumental” in the security and prosperity of the Maldives, the former premier called on Muizzu to give an assurance to New Delhi that the comments don’t reflect government policy.

“What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy,” Nasheed posted on X.

A section of India’s film fraternity, too, came out in support of PM Modi and strongly criticised the derogatory remarks by Maldivian leaders against the country and its leader. They also voiced support for PM Modi’s call for promoting beach tourism in Lakshadweep.

Actor Akshay Kumar Supports PM Modi

Actor Akshay Kumar, in a strongly worded post on X, hit out at Maldivian leaders for mocking PM Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep and drawing parallels between beach tourism in India and the island nation through “hateful and racist comments.”

The ‘Khiladi’ actor emphasised India’s role as a major tourist contributor to the Maldives while pointing out that India sends the maximum number of tourists to the island nation.

“Came across comments from prominent public figures from Maldives passing hateful and racist comments on Indians.

I am surprised that they are doing this to a country that sends them the maximum number of tourists. We are good to our neighbors but why should we tolerate such unprovoked hate? I’ve visited the Maldives many times and always praised it, but with dignity first. Let us decide to #ExploreIndianIslands and support our own tourism,” Akshay Kumar posted on X (formerly Twitter). Bollywood A-lister Salman Khan also heaped praise on Prime Minister Modi for visiting Lakshadweep and posting ‘cool’ and beautiful pictures from the island.

“It is so cool to see our Hon PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful clean n stunning beaches of Lakshadweep, and the best part is that yeh hamare India mein hain,” the ‘Tiger 3’ actor posted on X.

Actor Kangana Ranaut also hit out at Maldives MP Zahid Rameez over his remarks against Indians, calling him “crass and vulgarly racist”. Meanwhile, ex-cricketer Venkatesh Prasad also slammed Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna for making derogatory remarks against India.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.