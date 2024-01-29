Home

Maldives Political Crisis: Opposition Readies Impeachment Motion Against President Mohamed Muizzu | Key Updates

The Maldivian Democratic Party and the Democrats have brought an impeachment motion against the current president, Mohamed Muizzu.

Male: A major political crisis is unfolding in the much-talked-about neighboring country of India. The main opposition party of the island state, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), which holds a majority in Parliament, has submitted a motion to impeach Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, as per a report by news agency ANI. As per the report, the MDP, in partnership with the Democrats, has gathered signatures for an impeachment motion.

Members From MDP And Democrats Give Support For Impeachment

A total of 34 members, including representatives from both the MDP and Democrats, have given their support to the motion for the impeachment of the president that was disrupted yesterday over chaos in the Maldivian parliament, according to Adhahdhu. Adhadhu is an online news portal in the Maldives.

The Sun further reported that the MDP had decided it would deny approval to Ali Ihusan, the home minister, and Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, the defense minister, if government lawmakers continued to disrupt Parliament.

Meanwhile, after a skirmish between political leaders inside the Maldivian Parliament, heavy police arrangements have been made to tighten the security in the parliament ahead of today’s session, according to Adhahdhu.

Security Mobilized Near Parliament complex

In a video shared by the media outlet, police personnel were seen assembling outside the Parliament complex carrying protective shields. Earlier on Sunday, the Maldives Parliament witnessed violence when government MPs (PPM/PNC party) disturbed the proceedings of Parliament and the Speakers.

A key vote on parliamentary approval for the Muizzu government was scheduled for Sunday.

As dramatic visuals surfaced on social media from Male, a fight between MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem was seen.

According to Adhadhu, one video showcased Shaheem gripping Isa’s leg and the two falling together, whereas another visual that went viral on social media showed Isa kicking Shaheem’s neck and pulling his hair. The footage also shows other members pushing Shaheem out of the area. A member of parliament was brought to an ambulance after suffering injuries, the local media reported.

Notably, the ministers’ approval was slated for 1:30 PM. However, several PNC members barricaded the House and disrupted the session. The demonstrators said that accepting the ministers would stymie progress, as they demanded the Speaker of Parliament to quit.

The ruling coalition parties, the PNC and the PPP, released a statement portraying the ministers’ refusal as an impediment to the delivery of public services, according to Adhadhu. However, Chief Advisor to Muizzu and PNC Chairman Abdul Raheem Abdullah stated that the ministers have the right to be reappointed even if they are not authorised. He criticised the refusal to approve the ministers as irresponsible.

Maldivian Opposition Goes Against Anti-India Narrative

Quite recently, two opposition parties in the Maldives came out against the current regime over its ‘stark’ anti-India pivot.

The MDP and the Democrats have jointly issued a joint press statement, labelling the shift in foreign policy as ‘extremely detrimental’ to the country’s long-term development. Notably, the statement has served to reassert and affirm the opposition’s belief that “alienating any development partner, and especially the country’s most long-standing ally, will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country.”.

(With inputs from agencies)

