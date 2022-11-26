How A Man From Kerala Looted His Dubai Based NRI Father-In-Law With Rs 107 Crore; Details

Dubai: A Dubai-based NRI businessman Abdul Lahir Hassan has alleged that his son-in-law had cheated him of Rs. 107 crore, , besides the 1,000 sovereigns of gold jewellery gifted to his daughter. Hassan married his daughter to Muhammad Hafiz, who is a Keralite hailing from Kasaragod in 2017.

Not only did he loot the 107 crore, Muhammad Hafiz also allegedly managed to obtain ownership of some properties of the businessman, according to the complaint made by Hassan to Aluva police around three months ago when he found out what was happening.

On Thursday, November 24, the investigation of the case was handed over to the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police as the amount involved is over Rs. 100 crore, and the accused is still at large and reportedly in Goa.

Speaking to a TV channel, the complainant Hassan said that the Aluva police had not only failed to arrest the accused but have also failed to even call him for questioning. They also could not recover from him the Rs 1.5 crore worth car given for his use, news agency PTI reported.

Hassan said the alleged fraud or cheating started with his son-in-law asking for around Rs 4 crore to pay the fine imposed on the latter after an Enforcement Directorate raid.

Thereafter, under various pretexts, like for buying land or opening a footwear showroom, his son-in-law managed to obtain over Rs 92 crore from him, Hasan told the channel.

According to police, Hafiz did not do it all alone and had an accomplice named Akshay Thomas Vaidyan. Hassan has named both of them in the complaint to the police, the officer said.

