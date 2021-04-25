A man from Spain’s Mallorca island has been arrested for infecting 22 people with COVID-19 after he went to work and gym despite signs he had the virus. As per reports, police officials on the Spanish island began investigating the matter at the end of January after an outbreak in the town of Manacor, after the man had “become infected but hidden his illness”. The man showed symptoms of the deadly virus several days before the outbreak was detected in the town and this was a cause of concern for his colleagues at work place, however, the man did not go home and stayed at work. At the end of the day, he went for an RT-PCR test but without even waiting for the result, he decided to return to his job the very next day and also attended his local gym. Also Read - Remove Misleading Posts Around COVID: Govt Tells Twitter, other Social Media Platforms

At his workplace, both the manager and staff insisted him to go home because he could be infecting everyone, but he ignored them and spent the day walking around his workplace, deliberately lowering his mask when he coughed and taunting the others by saying: "I'm going to infect you all with coronavirus," police said. The staff at his workplace later told police that he had a temperature "of over 40 degrees Celsius" — more than 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

And, when his RT-PCR test result came through, it was positive, and caused alarm among his colleagues who were also tested. Five of them also tested positive, who in turn infected several of their family members, including three one-year-old babies.

Meanwhile, at the gym, three people who had been in direct contact with the man were also infected and passed on the virus to their family members. The local police said that his actions resulted in a total of 22 infections, although none required hospital treatment, however, the man was arrested on suspicion of assault.