Madrid: In a very shocking and bizarre incident, a Spanish man has allegedly killed and eaten his own mother’s body in the country’s capital Madrid. Following the incident, the man has been jailed for 15 years and five months for the crime. killing and eating his mother. Citing a court statement, CNN reported that the man, Alberto Sanchez Gomez had killed his mother, chopped her body, and ate her over a period of at least 15 days in early 2019. Also Read - Cannibal Couple Confesses to Eating 30 Human Beings Since 1999

The 28-year-old man was arrested in February 2019 and his trial started in April. He was sentenced to long-term imprisonment for the desecration of a corpse. Apart from the charges, the court ordered that the man will also have to pay around 73,000 US dollars to his brother in compensation. The court has also rejected the defense’s plea that Sanchez was “psychologically disturbed.” Also Read - 'The Green Inferno' first trailer has cannibalism

Sanchez strangled his mother to death following an argument. Later, he cut up her body using a carpenter’s saw and two kitchen knives, storing some of the pieces in the freezer and throwing others into the trash in plastic bags, as per the document shared by the Madrid prosecutor’s office.

Sanchez has been dubbed the “cannibal of Las Ventas” by local media, after the area of Madrid where he lived with his mother.

In December 2018, two South African men were sentenced to life in prison for murder in what locals dubbed the “cannibal case.”