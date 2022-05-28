New Delhi: A 66-year-old Irish man reportedly suffered short-term amnesia shortly after having sex with his wife. A medical journal reported that the man lost his short-term memory ‘within 10 minutes of sexual intercourse’ with his wife.Also Read - Viral Video: Mom Saves Toddler Running Towards Black Bear To Hug Him. Watch

After their sexual intercourse, the man reportedly took notice of the date on his mobile phone and he ‘suddenly turned distressed that he had forgotten his wedding anniversary the day before.’ Although the man had celebrated the special occasion the previous evening, he had no clue about it. The anomalous case was analysed in the May issue of the Irish Medical Journal, published Wednesday.

“He repetitively questioned his wife and daughter over the events of that morning and the previous day,” according to the journal.

After a report went viral, many social media users reacted to the incident. “So good it blew his mind away,” one user posted on Twitter. Another user said, “Must have been some job”.

Meanwhile, doctors, describing the episode, explained that gender was the trigger for short-term amnesia-formally known as Transient Global Amnesia (TGA).The Mayo Clinic defines TGA as “an episode of sudden transient global amnesia that is not caused by more common neuropathy such as epilepsy or stroke”.

A rare condition like this usually affects people between the ages of 50 and 70 and has the ability to “just disappear” from recent events. Some people who are experiencing TGA may not remember what happened a year ago. Affected people usually regain their memory within a few hours.

In this case, the man’s long-term memory was not compromised, and was able to provide his name, age, and other basic background information. The man had previously experienced TGA in 2015, and this incident also occurred shortly after having sex. Thankfully, he later regained his short-term memory.

Realising that he may be suffering from another TGA episode, the man went to a local emergency room. There he was found by neurological examination to be “completely normal”. After a while, his memory returned.

The author of an article in the Irish Medical Journal, who works in the Department of Neurology at University Hospital Limerick, said that up to 10 per cent of people with TGA have another episode. The authors additionally added that “precipitation of TGA has been linked with several activities including physical activity, immersion in cold or hot water, emotional stress, pain and sexual intercourse.”