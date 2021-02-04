New Delhi: A 22-year-old man from New Jersey has been blessed with second chance to live a normal life after he became the world’s first person to undergo a successful face and double hand transplant, said a report. The man, Joe DiMeo, suffered horrific injuries and third-degree burns on over 80 percent of his body when he fell asleep while driving home from a night shift in July 2018, causing his car to flip over and then explode. Also Read - SCO vs HEA Dream11 Team Predictions BBL 2020-21 Challenger: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs And Fantasy Hints For Today's Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat T20 at Manuka Oval, Canberra

According to an AFP report, even though he was pulled to safety by a passerby, his injuries included amputated fingertips, severe facial scarring, and the loss of his lips and eyelids — affecting his vision and ability to lead a normal, independent life. He remained in a hospital burn unit for four months, where he received numerous grafts and life-saving blood transfusions, and was placed in a medically induced coma for nearly two and a half months.

After the surgery, DiMeo said he now had a "second chance at life" and offered a message of hope. Addressing a media briefing, he said, "There's always light at the end of the tunnel, never give up." His surgery procedure was carried out on August 12 of 2020 and lasted approximately 23 hours and was performed by the NYU Langone Health, that made use of 3D printed cutting-guides.

The surgery team included 96 health care personnel, led by surgeon Eduardo Rodriguez, director of the Face Transplant Program at NYU Langone.

“All of us unanimously agree that Joe is the perfect patient. He’s the most highly motivated patient that I’ve ever met,” said Rodriguez.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Eduardo D. Rodriguez—in collaboration with a team of over 140 staff—performed the world’s first successful face & double hand #transplant on Joe DiMeo, a 22-year-old man who suffered burns to 80% of his body after a car accident. More: https://t.co/TvikMhxPiU pic.twitter.com/RP27CIs6tj — NYU Langone Health (@nyulangone) February 3, 2021

It was the fourth face transplant carried out by Rodriguez, and the first hand transplant carried out under his direction.

Two other simultaneous face and hand transplants are known to have been attempted, but both failed. One of the patients even succumbed from infection-related complications, while the other required removal of the hands after they failed to thrive.

